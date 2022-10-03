KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of KWS opened at €56.60 ($57.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($54.59) and a 1 year high of €76.90 ($78.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.72.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

