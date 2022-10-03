Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.45

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 14767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Landstar Trading Down 33.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

