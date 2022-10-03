Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $62.85

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.85, but opened at $67.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 1,405 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
