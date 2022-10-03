Legacy Wealth Management Inc Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,044,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,528,000. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 22.66% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,941,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 422,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after buying an additional 279,980 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4,504.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 245,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $50.20.

