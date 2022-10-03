Legacy Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 21.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.67% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $175,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.34. 112,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.63. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

