Legacy Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
SCHX stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,647. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $57.49.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
