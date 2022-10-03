Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Buys $1,743,233.25 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 505,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,233.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,163,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 10,638 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,190.56.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK remained flat at $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,325,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.