Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 174,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

