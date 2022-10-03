Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $705,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in SAP were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SAP opened at $82.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

