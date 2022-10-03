Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,253 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.59% of Liberty Global worth $65,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 69,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

