Libra Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,187 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.95 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

