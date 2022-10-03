Libra Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Libra Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,651 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AVEM stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

