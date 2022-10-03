Libra Wealth LLC Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.7% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $40.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

