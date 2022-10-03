Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LNR opened at C$53.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25.

Insider Activity at Linamar

Linamar Company Profile

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,236,408.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 349,244 shares in the company, valued at C$21,817,098.06. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 385,088 shares of company stock valued at $23,278,080.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

