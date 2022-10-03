Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lincoln National Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LNC traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.72. 1,288,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,043. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

