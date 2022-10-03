Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) & Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Financial Comparison

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Immunic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lixte Biotechnology and Immunic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunic 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Immunic has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 659.49%. Given Immunic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and Immunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.73 million ($0.46) -1.23 Immunic N/A N/A -$92.94 million ($3.03) -1.04

Lixte Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixte Biotechnology N/A -330.58% -109.82% Immunic N/A -61.80% -56.93%

Volatility and Risk

Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunic beats Lixte Biotechnology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

