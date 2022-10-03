Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on L. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Loews Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.52. 983,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

