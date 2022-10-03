Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.9 %

LOW stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,204. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.