Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

LULU stock traded up $12.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.53. 51,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

