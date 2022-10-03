Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:MGA traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

