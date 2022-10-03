Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Shares Down 0.8%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.70. 4,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

