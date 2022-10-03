Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Trimmed by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $101.58. 37,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,672. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.