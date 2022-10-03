Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 86,700 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Marlin Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

