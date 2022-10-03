Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $15,871,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Masonite International by 50.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

