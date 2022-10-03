Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

MA opened at $285.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

