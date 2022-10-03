Maxim Group Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Hold

Maxim Group cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.9 %

GMBL stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.78. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.