Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Sells $86,342.04 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maximus stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.63. 385,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

