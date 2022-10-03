Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 1.2 %

MEC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.72 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

