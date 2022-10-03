McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $626,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,507 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 211,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.85. 23,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,978. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

