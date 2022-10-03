McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MCD opened at $233.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

