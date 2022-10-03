McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

BR stock opened at $144.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

