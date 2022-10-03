McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.84 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

