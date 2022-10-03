McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after purchasing an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,301,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

NYSE AVTR opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

