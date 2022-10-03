McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 4,213 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $96.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

