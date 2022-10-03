Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 713,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 160,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.30.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 60.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

