Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $110.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

