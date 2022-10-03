MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 284678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Get MedX Health alerts:

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.