MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 10.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.35% of MercadoLibre worth $112,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI traded up $36.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $864.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $905.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.35 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

