Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 8.3%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13). 97 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

