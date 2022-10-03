MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.42. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.