Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 16882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$22.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$41,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

