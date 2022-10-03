MKM Partners Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $56.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

