MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MKSI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 72,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 438,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.