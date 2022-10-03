Momentum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,304 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.9% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average is $188.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.09 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.