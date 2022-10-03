Momentum Advisors LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,471.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $138.38. 127,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,877. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average is $151.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

