Momentum Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE CFG traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 182,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,684. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

