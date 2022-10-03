Momentum Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. 1,625,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,106,980. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

