Momentum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.08. 1,618,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,859,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

