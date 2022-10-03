Momentum Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,757,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.