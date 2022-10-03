Monash Absolute Active Trust (ASX:MAAT) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Monash Absolute Active Trust (ASX:MAAT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Monash Absolute Active Trust Price Performance

